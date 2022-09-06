17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
While on the way, deputies were told that a family member of the teenage girl had found the crash site after not able to reach her on the phone.
When medics got to the scene, the teen was pronounced dead.
Deputies say the initial investigation showed that a red Volvo SUV was heading southbound on south Willamette street when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed.