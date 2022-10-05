Another Day of Afternoon Heat With Morning Clouds.

Good morning. We can expect another cloudy, foggy start to the day as a high pressure zone continues to build and shift around above the PNW. The valley fog will achieve maximum thickness around 9 am and begin to dissipate from the South to the North around 11 am.
The Coast will be blanketed in a thick marine layer for much of the early through mid morning. Temperatures are expected to be milder then anticipated for the Valley with a maximum around 75. For the Basin, the hottest part of the day should be around 5pm and hit the upper 70's. Along the Coast, today's temperatures will stay around the mid 60's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield