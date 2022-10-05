 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.

* WHERE...Oregon coastal waters, from Cape Falcon to Florence.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Another Day of Afternoon Heat With Morning Clouds.

Some unfavorable wind shifts will be bringing smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire into the Valley. Expect more summer-like temperatures for the next few days.

Good morning. We can expect another cloudy, foggy start to the day as a high pressure zone continues to build and shift around above the PNW. The valley fog will achieve maximum thickness around 9 am and begin to dissipate from the South to the North around 11 am.

The Coast will be blanketed in a thick marine layer for much of the early through mid morning. Temperatures are expected to be milder then anticipated for the Valley with a maximum around 75. For the Basin, the hottest part of the day should be around 5pm and hit the upper 70's. Along the Coast, today's temperatures will stay around the mid 60's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

