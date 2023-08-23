Average Temps, Sunny Skies, Warming

Good Morning. Lack of cloud coverage has brought us another semi chilly morning. The remainder of yesterday's Alaskan system continues to exit our region today. Expect some patchy clouds this morning before sunshine the remainder of the day. Yesterday's models showed some smoke wrapping around the low zone and pushing into our region today, so some haze might be visible again. Temperatures will be around average today since we have some onshore winds. Expect the low to mid 80's with about 70 on the Coast. A ridge starts to develop this evening and will lead to a heat bump over the next few days.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield