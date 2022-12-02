Black Ice and Drier Skies

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&