Black Ice and Drier Skies

Good morning. Be extremely careful on the roads this morning. Yesterday's precipitation and nighttime cooling have allowed for black ice to develop. Rain and snow today are a low likelihood until the evening. The sky will be mostly overcast and cloudy starting shortly after the sun rises. This morning's relatively clear skies and frigid temperatures may also produce a layer of fog for the lower elevations of the Valley, and Coast. A storm moves closer to our coast this evening, which could lead to some gusty PM winds.
Expect temperatures today to hit the low 40's for the Valley, mid 40's for the Basin, and high 40's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield