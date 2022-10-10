Cameron Landfield joined KEZI 9 News and the StormTracker 9 weather team as a meteorologist in September of 2022. He is currently co-anchoring weekdays on KEZI 9 News This Morning and KEZI 9 News Midday.
Cameron is a graduate of San Jose State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree in meteorology and minored in physics. Before attending San Jose State, Cameron received an Associate’s of Art degree in geography from Santiago Canyon College. Cameron spent his final semester at San Jose State University as the weather anchor for the school’s local Update News team.
Cameron’s affinity for weather-based science started in grade school where he was mystified by the rarity of developing rainstorms. Hailing from Southern California and loving interesting weather, Cameron is enthusiastic about forecasting for the far more complex and weather-rich region of Western Oregon.
Offscreen, Cameron enjoys running, hiking, and lifting weights. You can follow Cameron on Facebook and Twitter.