Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Cameron Landfield

  • Updated
Cameron Landfield

Cameron Landfield joined KEZI 9 News and the StormTracker 9 weather team as a meteorologist in September of 2022. He is currently co-anchoring weekdays on KEZI 9 News This Morning and KEZI 9 News Midday.

Cameron is a graduate of San Jose State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree in meteorology and minored in physics. Before attending San Jose State, Cameron received an Associate’s of Art degree in geography from Santiago Canyon College. Cameron spent his final semester at San Jose State University as the weather anchor for the school’s local Update News team.

Cameron’s affinity for weather-based science started in grade school where he was mystified by the rarity of developing rainstorms. Hailing from Southern California and loving interesting weather, Cameron is enthusiastic about forecasting for the far more complex and weather-rich region of Western Oregon.

Offscreen, Cameron enjoys running, hiking, and lifting weights. You can follow Cameron on Facebook and Twitter.

