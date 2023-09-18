Aaron Arellano joined KEZI 9 News as a news reporter in September of 2023.
Aaron relocated to Eugene from Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Aaron credits his parents for his love of news and current events. He remembers watching 60 Minutes every Sunday, and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir every weekday with his family, which helped inspire him to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.
Aaron graduated in 2022 from the University of La Verne in California with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism and political science. During his senior year, Aaron worked for the student-run LVTV-3 Foothill Community News channel, winning the Communication Department’s award for Best General News Reporter.
After graduation, Aaron worked as a production assistant for KNX News 97.1 FM in Los Angeles, and worked closely with LA’s very best.
In his free time, Aaron enjoys watching baseball and is a longtime fan of the Los Angeles Angels. If you have a story idea for Aaron, you can email him at aaronarellano@kezi.com.