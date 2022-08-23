Follow him on Twitter.
Adam Aranda is the morning news anchor and midday producer, beginning his career with the KEZI 9 News team in 2022.
Adam is from southern California, where he graduated with a bachelor's in Communications, journalism from California State University in Fullerton in 2022. Adam also has an associates degree in journalism from Fullerton college.
Adam’s passion for journalism started his first year in college when he began writing for the schools newspaper the Hornet. After transferring to CSUF he realized Television news was a better fit. He produced and anchor several Titan TV episodes while attending.
Adam is excited to be in Eugene and be the morning anchor. When he isn't reporting Adam likes to watch his favorite sports teams play, the Dodgers and Rams. He also likes food, so he is excited to see what Eugene has to offer.
You can connect with Adam on Twitter (@AdamArandaNews).