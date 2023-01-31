Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor.
Albert is a proud graduate of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. He graduated from Washington State with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Production.
During his time with the Murrow College, Albert interned at KIRO-TV in Seattle and The Spokesman-Review in Spokane. He reported on big initiatives coming out of the state capitol, and focused on learning the ins and outs of television. Additionally, Albert produced, anchored and reported for Murrow News 8, the Murrow College’s award-winning, student-run daily newscast.
Originally from Western Washington, Albert is excited to explore more of the Pacific Northwest. In his spare time, he enjoys walking and watching television and movies. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.