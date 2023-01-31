 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Albert James

  • Updated
Albert James

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor.

Albert is a proud graduate of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. He graduated from Washington State with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Production.

During his time with the Murrow College, Albert interned at KIRO-TV in Seattle and The Spokesman-Review in Spokane. He reported on big initiatives coming out of the state capitol, and focused on learning the ins and outs of television. Additionally, Albert produced, anchored and reported for Murrow News 8, the Murrow College’s award-winning, student-run daily newscast.

Originally from Western Washington, Albert is excited to explore more of the Pacific Northwest. In his spare time, he enjoys walking and watching television and movies. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

