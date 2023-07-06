Brett Taylor joined the KEZI 9 News team as a sports anchor and reporter in June of 2023.
Originally from Willits, California, Brett always had a dream to cover Oregon sports. Brett graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communications in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in school, Brett covered hundreds of Oregon and Oregon State sporting events on Duck TV Sports, the student-run University of Oregon television program.
Most recently, Brett was a weekend news anchor and weekday reporter at KEZI’s sister station, KDRV NewsWatch 12 in Medford. While at KDRV, Brett covered several major events including the Almeda and Bootleg Fires, the 2020 election, and a nationwide manhunt originating in Grants Pass, Oregon.
In his free time, Brett likes to work out, spend time along the river, watch sports, and enjoy new adventures. If you have a story idea, you can email Brett at btaylor@kezi.com. To see more of Brett’s sports coverage online, follow @KEZI9sports and @Brett_Taylor94 on Twitter.