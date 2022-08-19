Email him at cameronderby@kezi.com. Follow him on Twitter.
Cameron Derby joined the KEZI 9 News team as the Sports Director in August 2022.
Originally from Medford, Oregon, Cameron is also a local to Eugene. Cameron graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communications in 2018.
During school, Cameron volunteered with the U of O student-run station KWVA Radio 88.1 in Eugene. As a Sports volunteer, Cameron covered Oregon Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Softball, and Baseball.
Most recently, Cameron was a Sports Anchor/Reporter at KEZI’s sister station NewsWatch 12 in Medford. He covered the region’s NAIA schools, Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech, and reported on all the local high schools. At NewsWatch 12, Cameron helped produce, edit, and anchor the 2019 AP APTRA Best Sportscast in TV Market II. The award was for his version of the Friday Night Blitz.
Cameron is thrilled to not only cover his Alma Mater, but Oregon State and the local high schools. In his free time, you can find Cameron snowboarding, working out, running with his dog, Kid, or watching any live sporting event. Much like the famous movie “The Sandlot,” Cameron hopes the game never ends.
If you have a story idea, you can email Cameron at cameronderby@kezi.com. To follow his coverage online, follow @CamDerbyTV and @KEZI9sports on Twitter.