Holden LeCroy joins KEZI 9 News from Medford, Oregon, where he was chief meteorologist at CBS affiliate KTVL. Holden is excited to join the StormTracker 9 weather team as a weekend and weekday meteorologist.
Holden worked at KTVL for almost 4 years, starting his career as KTVL's weekend meteorologist in 2020. He was promoted to morning meteorologist, and eventually became chief meteorologist in 2022. Holden served as chief until the station's closure in May 2023.
While at KTVL, Holden also reported live in the field on a variety of severe weather events, from the devastating Labor Day Fires of 2020, to white-out blizzards in California's Mount Shasta area. Prior to KTVL, Holden studied environmental science at Winthrop University and meteorology at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in atmospheric science.
Holden loves earth science, and his passion for weather and the outdoors is nothing new. Holden's grandmother was also a weather enthusiast, and that passion for weather and the outdoors trickled down to him, starting when he was a 4-year-old. Growing up in South Carolina, he experienced a variety of weather events, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and even blizzards and ice storms.
Holden is a true outdoor enthusiast, and loves every aspect of the West. Holden has traveled nearly 80,000 miles since moving to the Pacific Northwest, from backpacking trips through Wyoming, to road trips down California’s Highway 1 to Santa Barbara. Holden even started an outdoor segment at KTVL, named "Hikes with Holden" where he explored a variety of trails and hiking spots across Oregon and California. He’s looking forward to continuing similar adventures on KEZI 9 News in the future.
Holden's passion for Oregon is what sold him on working for KEZI. He says, "Oregon is the perfect place, located right in the middle of everything. Oregon is home.”
You can catch Holden weekends and occasionally throughout the week. He is also active on social media, talking about weather, the outdoors, or his favorite coffee shop or brewery. You can email Holden at holdenLeCroy@kezi.com.