Jennifer Singh joined the KEZI 9 News team in July 2023 as a news reporter.
Jennifer graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Communications, and minored in Psychology, Chinese Studies, and Entrepreneurship.
Throughout her time at the UO, Jennifer worked as a reporter and producer for the student-led Duck TV news program. Jennifer was also the engagement editor for the Daily Emerald, the student-run newspaper on the UO campus. She oversaw all social media engagement for the publication.
Originally from Portland, Oregon, Jennifer is excited to continue her passion for journalism in her home state.
In her free time, Jennifer enjoys spending time outside, going to the gym, trying new restaurants around Eugene, and cooking for friends.
If you have any story ideas for Jennifer, you can email her at jsingh@kezi.com.