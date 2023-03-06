Joey Vacca joined the KEZI 9 News team as a news reporter in February 2023.
Joey graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Communications at Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism. While at ASU, Joey worked as a digital and broadcast reporter in the Los Angeles Bureau of Cronkite News. He covered events like Super Bowl LVI and the Rams’ championship parade, the PGA Genesis Invitational, and the LA community’s outreach response to the invasion of Ukraine.
While Joey was born and raised in Southern California, he has family roots in Oregon. He can't wait to tell the stories and be a part of this community. Joey loves watching sports and movies, and getting outside to explore. When he’s out of the office, you can find Joey at a Duck game, out hiking, or floating down the river.
If you have any story ideas, you can email Joey at joeyvacca@kezi.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.