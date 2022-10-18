Julio Mora Rodriguez

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THE WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to
begin late Friday and continue through the weekend. The first
strong frontal system is forecast to move through the waters
Friday evening. Expect northwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 kt ahead
of the front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger
behind the frontal passage, possibly marginal producing gale
force wind gusts to 35 kt Friday night into Saturday morning over
the outer waters. In addition to the increasing winds,
significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by late Friday
night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking around 13
to 15 feet late Saturday morning and afternoon before decreasing
to around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet
higher than what has been observed over the past several days.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts. An active weather pattern looks to
continue into next week as well, but there is still uncertainty
regarding wind speeds and wave heights that far out in time.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, north
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at
15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. Small
Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Weather Alert

Julio Mora Rodriguez

  • Updated
Julio Mora Rodriguez

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter.

Julio graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with a Bachelor’s degree in 2022. While at ASU, Julio worked behind-the-scenes for Arizona State University’s PBS station, AZPBS. Julio was also a Multimedia Journalist, or MMJ, within his professional program. Julio reported on a wide range of news topics while at ASU, from local wildfires to Arizona's politics.

Julio was born in Cuba but raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He is excited to be in the Pacific Northwest. In his free time, Julio enjoys video games, listening to music, and reading history.

If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at juliorodriguez@kezi.com.

