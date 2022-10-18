Julio Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter.
Julio graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with a Bachelor’s degree in 2022. While at ASU, Julio worked behind-the-scenes for Arizona State University’s PBS station, AZPBS. Julio was also a Multimedia Journalist, or MMJ, within his professional program. Julio reported on a wide range of news topics while at ASU, from local wildfires to Arizona's politics.
Julio was born in Cuba but raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He is excited to be in the Pacific Northwest. In his free time, Julio enjoys video games, listening to music, and reading history.
If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at juliorodriguez@kezi.com.