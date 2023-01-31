 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

Noah Chavez

  • Updated
Noah Chavez

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter.

Noah graduated from California State University in Fresno with a bachelor’s degree in Media, Communications, and Journalism. While at Fresno State, Noah worked as a reporter and anchor for Fresno State Focus, the university’s student-run local newscast. Noah also reported for Fresno State's Collegian newspaper, and interned as a production assistant for CMAC, the community-based media group in Fresno.

During his college career, Noah covered many subjects, including education, local events, sports, and animal care. Noah enjoys helping to inform the community with his reporting, and meet new people along the way. 

In his free time, you can catch Noah watching his favorite sports teams or jogging outside. Noah tries to start every day with a smile and a good sense of humor. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

