Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter.
Noah graduated from California State University in Fresno with a bachelor’s degree in Media, Communications, and Journalism. While at Fresno State, Noah worked as a reporter and anchor for Fresno State Focus, the university’s student-run local newscast. Noah also reported for Fresno State's Collegian newspaper, and interned as a production assistant for CMAC, the community-based media group in Fresno.
During his college career, Noah covered many subjects, including education, local events, sports, and animal care. Noah enjoys helping to inform the community with his reporting, and meet new people along the way.
In his free time, you can catch Noah watching his favorite sports teams or jogging outside. Noah tries to start every day with a smile and a good sense of humor. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.