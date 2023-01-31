Noah Chavez

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday. Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&