Cool Morning, Sunny Afternoon

Good Morning. Today is already looking like clear skies to start off the day. So, we will be losing a lot of heat this morning which could make things a bit chilly. Once the sun rises, the day will stay sunny with temps moving into the mid to high 70's and just about 70 along the Coast. Lite north winds will blow through the whole day with very little effect on temperature. The week at a glance looks mostly sunny with some potential weather makers swinging through on Thursday afternoon, and Sunday morning.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield