Dana Altman inks one-year extension with Ducks

EUGENE, Ore--- It's no secret that Dana Altman will remain the head coach of the Oregon men's basketball unit for the foreseeable future. However, he is being rewarded with a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Eugene through the 2027-28 season.
"I came here to coach as long as I could. I enjoy it," said Altman. "When you have a great staff and good players to work with, it makes it fun coming to work every day."
Altman's run at Oregon has been successful to say the least. Altman is 300-125 as the head coach of the Ducks. Oregon has also won at least 20 games in all of Altman's 12 seasons at the helm.
"It has been a good 12 years," said Altman. "We obviously want to get back to the Final Four. We want to win a title."