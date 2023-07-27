Douglas County Commissioners issue Purple Heart Day proclamation

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County’s board of commissioners issued a proclamation during their July 26 business meeting declaring that August 7 will be observed as Purple Heart Day in recognition of veterans’ sacrifices during their service, according to Douglas County officials.
“Douglas County recognizes the 300+ residents who made the ultimate sacrifice in world wars and conflicts, as well as many veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat,” said Commissioner Chris Boice. “We humbly honor the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces and have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens today.”
The county said Purple Heart Day was first observed on August 7, 2014, in recognition of the 1.8 million Purple Heart awards issued to U.S. soldiers through the years. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use, originally created as the Badge of Military Merit by George Washington in 1782, county officials said.
“Thank you to all that have served,” said Commissioner Tim Freeman. “Our purple heart veterans are the ones that have been injured or gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving. All veterans pay a price, but you all paid a price higher. We honor all veterans here in Douglas County. We say it, we mean it and we reflect it in our actions.”
The county also declared Douglas County as an official Purple Heart County through the proclamation and as acknowledged by the Oregon Department of the Military Order of Purple Heart, county officials said.
A copy of the live video presentation can be found on Douglas County’s Facebook page.