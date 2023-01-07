Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING FOR TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING FOR SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT....

* WHAT...Today, seas 14 to 16 ft with dominant period around 15
seconds. Seas subside a tonight, with 12 to 13 ft in the
evening. South to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt tonight will pick
up early Sunday morning, becoming 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40
kt. Seas build back to 14 to 17 ft on Sunday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
Gale Warning, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM PST Monday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft
at 12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST Sunday. Gale
Warning, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore.-- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near Perkerson Park in Eugene, on Saturday at 10:40 a.m.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Dustin William Harris, drove off after allegedly shooting the victim.

They located him by Chapman Lane and River Loop 1 just north of Eugene, and took him into custody.

Eugene Springfield Fire EMS responded to the victim's wounds, and transported him to the hospital.

Harris is facing charges for Assault in the 1st Degree.

There's currently no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Eugene Police Department. We’ll have more information as this story develops.

