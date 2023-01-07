Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore.-- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near Perkerson Park in Eugene, on Saturday at 10:40 a.m.
Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Dustin William Harris, drove off after allegedly shooting the victim.
They located him by Chapman Lane and River Loop 1 just north of Eugene, and took him into custody.
Eugene Springfield Fire EMS responded to the victim's wounds, and transported him to the hospital.
Harris is facing charges for Assault in the 1st Degree.
There's currently no ongoing threat to the public at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Eugene Police Department. We’ll have more information as this story develops.