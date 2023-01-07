Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING FOR TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT... ...GALE WARNING FOR SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT.... * WHAT...Today, seas 14 to 16 ft with dominant period around 15 seconds. Seas subside a tonight, with 12 to 13 ft in the evening. South to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt tonight will pick up early Sunday morning, becoming 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt. Seas build back to 14 to 17 ft on Sunday. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from shore out 10 nm. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Gale Warning, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM PST Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&