20 Under 40 Awards - Inspire Community

The 20 under 40 Rising Business Stars is an event that highlights 20 community members, nominated by other members of our community, between the ages of 20 and 40 that have shown strong leadership skills and a passion for bettering our community.
Winners of the 20 Under 40 Awards show excellence in their careers, and put a priority on community service. They are leaders not just in their professions, but also in their communities. Over 240 young leaders have been recognized for making a difference and being among the top in their fields.
Nominations are currently open until April 14, 2023.
This year's 20 Under 40 Awards will be held after the Eugene Chamber of Commerce's 8th Eugene Young Professionals Summit on June 8, 2023.
