A Season 4 Spencer

EUGENE, Ore. -- It was a sad and shocking day in July 2022 when University of Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb passed away after an accident at Triangle Lake. Since his untimely death, the University of Oregon team has completed an entire regular season without one of their star players.

It was a season filled with highs and lows for first-year Head Coach Dan Lanning – a season that already started with plenty of obstacles to overcome. Those obstacles became even greater when tragedy stuck in July 2022.

On July 13, Webb was at Triangle Lake when officials say he accidentally slipped from a trail, fell, and hit his head on rocks. Paramedics and bystanders attempted life-saving measures and carried him 100 yards down a steep trail, but Webb’s injuries proved fatal.

The death of Spencer Webb sent shockwaves not just through the UO team and the Eugene community, but through the entire college football world. Tributes immediately poured in from coaches throughout the PAC-12 conference. Duck fans themselves paid tribute to Spencer outside Autzen, and his teammates shared cherished memories of him.

As the season opening got closer, the team was still reeling from the loss. But Lanning let everyone know this season would be dedicated to Webb.

"Our theme this season as we honor Spencer is really growth,” head coach Lanning said. “[I] had the conversation with our team about the bamboo plant, how over time you'll water that plant every single day, and at times you don't see the growth -- it hasn't come out of the ground. But at some point, that plant breaks ground and it grows exponentially. I'm excited to see that investment in our team."

Tributes for Spencer Webb’s memory

It was clear early on in the season that this year was different. The four-yard hash marks at Autzen Stadium were painted a different color, and at the first game of the season in Eugene, the Eastern Washington Eagles took some time to honor Webb – a tribute that was matched by multiple teams throughout the year. This led up to a special day when every team in the PAC-12 came together to honor Number 4.

"[We’re] extremely humbled that people have put us at the forefront of their minds,” Lanning said. “There's been several teams that have recognized Spencer, that have done something really to honor him, and we certainly appreciate that because we want him to be honored."

UO’s biggest rival even put their differences aside for their own tribute.

“You know, these games are meaningful and impactful but there is just so much more to life that's going on,” said OSU Beavers Head Coach Jonathan Smith. “For them to have to endure something like that, we were gonna pay tribute to that, asked our guys too, to be able to be respectful of that. There's emotions in this rivalry and there's gonna be a lot of things going on during the game, but there is a bigger perspective for that and we definitely wanted to pay tribute to it.”

Perhaps the biggest tribute of the season came from Brigham Young University when former Oregon player and current BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia ran out to Autzen Stadium carrying the Oregon flag with Webb’s number on it.

"It was just a great opportunity that we could show the Oregon fans, our way of how we love and learn over here,” Suamataia said.

Kingsley ran around the field, greeting some old teammates who showed gratitude for the gesture.

"My boy I presented the flag to was Isaiah Crocker, he's Number 6, and I gave the flag to him and we had an emotional moment, and he said go play out for him, go show out for him, and you know all of them were just hugging me telling me they love me still, and it was cool," Suamataia said.

Suamataia wasn’t at Oregon for long, but says he and Webb bonded during his time there. He described Webb as one of the kindest guys he’s ever met, and running out on the field with the flag was just as important for him as it was for Oregon.

"A very emotional day, I don't let it affect the way I played, it definitely made me want to play harder just if he was there but it was very emotional once I actually got the flag and was staring out into the crowd,” Suamataia said. "Bringing it out it just brought a lot of peace and I knew that from the night of his death that I knew everything was going to be ok but I'm in a better place now, so it's definitely brought peace to me."

Webb’s legacy

On top of the tributes there were many special moments on the field as well. Tight end Cam McCormick, who has dealt with his own struggles with injuries, caught his first touchdown pass in five years while wearing 18, Webb’s old number.

“I'm super thankful that I was able to share that moment wearing his jersey because I felt like he was there watching over me, cheering me on," McCormick said.

While the team carried Webb’s old number onto the field, one player was left with a huge responsibility. Star defensive back Bennett Williams was chosen to wear Webb’s Number 4 for the season.

Seasons 4 Spencer

As the games went by and the tributes continued to pour in, Spencer Webb’s presence was felt throughout the season despite his physical absence. His number was placed on the helmet of every player on the team, but his larger-than-life personality still lingers on the practice field, in the meeting rooms, and on the side lines on game day.

"Because of the person Spencer was, and really his demeanor, his approach and you know his presence always being felt, I don't think there's been a day that we haven't missed that. You know whether it's stepping in a tight end room and not hearing a joke, or seeing his smile, that's something that you're gonna miss every single day,” said head coach Dan Lanning. “So you know the fact that his locker's still there, you know, but nobody's using it right, you realize that each day, with Spencer and I don't think that will change."

Lanning says that as long as he’s in control of the program, Webb will continue to be a part of the team.

"I see us continuing to recognize him at the beginning of every team meeting,” Lanning said. “At the end of each summer we're always going to go walk Spencer's Butte, climb Spencer's Butte, something that we really appreciate and value, and we'll continue to break down Number 4 every chance that we get."

Webb will forever be a part of Eugene, and known as a graduate from the University of Oregon when his brother and his sister-in-law accepted his degree. Spencer Webb may be gone, but his memory and presence will continue to live on in Eugene forever.

In addition to the tributes at Autzen Stadium, there was another place that was special to Webb. Donations have been pouring in to Christian Brothers High School in Webb’s home town of Sacramento, California. Webb’s family has requested that those donations go towards a scholarship in his memory. If you would like to contribute to that effort, you can donate online to the school’s website and make your donation in memory of Spencer Webb.