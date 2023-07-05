All ODF-managed forests officially in fire season

OREGON – July saw all districts of the Oregon Department of Forestry officially enter fire season, imposing a host of restrictions and recommendations for what activities are allowed in Oregon’s forests.

The ODF protects millions of acres of Oregon’s forests from wildfire, and is the de facto authority on when fire risk is high enough to declare when fire season begins. ODF said this year, their Southwest Oregon district, based in Central Point just north of Medford, was the first to declare fire season on June 1, and their North Cascade district just east of Salem was the last to declare fire season on July 1.

“We are experiencing some active fire behavior for this early in the season,” said Mike Shaw, Fire Protection Division Chief. “Heading into late summer, which historically has higher fire activity, ODF is ready to protect Oregon lands. However, prevention is our number one tool to reduce property loss and firefighting costs. We need the cooperation of Oregonians to do that so we don’t strain our resources on fires that could have been avoided.”

ODF said travelers recreating in Oregon's forests are a big concern for fire danger. ODF reminds people not to park their vehicles over dried grass, not to drag their tow chains and to make sure their vehicles are recently serviced. Forestry officials said dry fuels on the side of a road will catch fire very easily and may turn into a huge grass or forest fire that spreads quickly. Other tips include making sure a campfire is cool to the touch before leaving it, checking debris burns days, weeks or even months after they’re out to make sure nothing reignites, and not flicking cigarettes onto the ground. When in doubt, ODF says to check local restrictions and fire danger levels.