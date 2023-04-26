Blind Springfield man gives back to the community by recycling electronics

SRINGFIELD, Ore. – A Springfield man who has been blind for four years is recycling broken electronics to raise money for Christmas gifts for kids, and he’s looking for a little help to go visit his ailing mother in Guam.
Heiko Van Halen says he’s been recycling for the past 20 years. He picks up broken electronics, dissects them, and then sorts out all the components before turning them in. He’s been recycling blind for the last four years, and said that at first it was very challenging, but he’s gotten more accustomed to it year after year.
"It's been rough, but every day I learn something new about what needs to be processed for recycling," Van Halen said.
Heiko Van Halen said he doesn’t keep the profits from recycling for himself. Rather, he chooses to give back.
“The money I get from the recycling, all of it goes back into the community,” Van Halen said. “I have a friend I've been mailing care packages to in Central Point for the last 20 years. They told me one time, ‘Heiko, if it wasn't for you, some of the families wouldn't have had a Christmas.’”
Heiko Van Halen said he’s trying to visit his mother in Guam. He said she is losing her memory and he would like to visit her, and he has set up a GoFundMe to make that trip a reality. The goal is to raise $7,000 to pay for the travel cost, the passports, and give him a little spending money once he gets there.