Blue River slowly rebuilding, unofficial mayor says

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- The unofficial mayor of Blue River says their community is making strides in recovering from the Holiday Farm fire, but it’s slow going and many are still struggling.
New homes are going up in the area devastated by fire two years ago. Out of the 464 homes destroyed, fewer than 40 have been rebuilt. There are 135 active permits where homes are showing progress in construction, but with contractor shortages and supply issues, it’s been tough, and many families are just getting started.
Melanie Stanley, the unofficial mayor of Blue River, says many in the community are still very traumatized.
“I think as a whole everybody is doing okay,” she said. “I'd say better some days, worse some days. I think everybody is at different levels. because you'll see some people who have moved on, and everything is fine... And you have some community members who are still very much like September eighth of 2020.”
Stanley says a handful of people still haven’t driven upriver since the fire. She says she hopes by next year -- the third anniversary of the fire -- the library and fire department will be at least three quarters of the way done, if not more.