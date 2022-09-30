 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
Coats for Kids

  • Updated
Coats for Kids

The Eugene Active 20/30 Club and KEZI 9 News are collecting Coats for Kids in Lane County.  Coats should be warm enough to wear in cold, winter weather.  Help us meet our goal of collecting 1,500 coats this season.  New or gently used coats in all sizes, infant to adult, can be dropped off at one of the locations below.

   

Coat Drop Off Locations:

JC Penney

  • 300 Valley River Center - Eugene

Les Schwab

  • 2295 W 11th - Eugene
  • 52 Division Avenue - Eugene
  • 222 W 1st Street - Junction City
  • 35 E 18th Avenue - Eugene
  • 530 Harlow Road - Eugene
  • 3294 Main Street - Springfield
  • 109 S Pacific Hwy - Cottage Grove

SELCO Community Credit Union

  • 3630 W 11th Avenue - Eugene
  • 221 Division Avenue - Eugene
  • 299 E 11th Avenue - Eugene
  • 251 Main Street - Springfield
  • 925 Harlow Road - Springfield

Umpqua Bank

  •  675 Oak St, Eugene
  • 497 Oakway Rd, Eugene

  • 1377 Mohawk Blvd, Springfield 

You may mail financial donations to the following address. Please make sure to specify that the donation is specifically for the Coats for Kids Campaign.

 

Eugene Active 20-30 Club

P.O. Box 365

Eugene, OR 97440

 

Funds raised will go directly toward purchasing coats for children in our community.

 

Or donate to Coats for Kids via PayPal.

 