The Eugene Active 20/30 Club and KEZI 9 News are collecting Coats for Kids in Lane County. Coats should be warm enough to wear in cold, winter weather. Help us meet our goal of collecting 1,500 coats this season. New or gently used coats in all sizes, infant to adult, can be dropped off at one of the locations below.
Coat Drop Off Locations:
JC Penney
- 300 Valley River Center - Eugene
Les Schwab
- 2295 W 11th - Eugene
- 52 Division Avenue - Eugene
- 222 W 1st Street - Junction City
- 35 E 18th Avenue - Eugene
- 530 Harlow Road - Eugene
- 3294 Main Street - Springfield
- 109 S Pacific Hwy - Cottage Grove
SELCO Community Credit Union
- 3630 W 11th Avenue - Eugene
- 221 Division Avenue - Eugene
- 299 E 11th Avenue - Eugene
- 251 Main Street - Springfield
- 925 Harlow Road - Springfield
Umpqua Bank
- 675 Oak St, Eugene
- 497 Oakway Rd, Eugene
1377 Mohawk Blvd, Springfield
You may mail financial donations to the following address. Please make sure to specify that the donation is specifically for the Coats for Kids Campaign.
Eugene Active 20-30 Club
P.O. Box 365
Eugene, OR 97440
Funds raised will go directly toward purchasing coats for children in our community.
Or donate to Coats for Kids via PayPal.