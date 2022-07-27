Corvallis Sustainability Coalition hosts garden tour for self-reliance

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting an edible garden tour to teach the community about gardening and self-sustainability.
The sustainability coalition will be hosting the event on August 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for free. Residents are invited to take a self-guided tour of five local gardens in south Corvallis. The gardens will feature a variety of edible plants for guests, and gardeners will be on hand to talk to participants and to answer questions. The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition says the event is meant to encourage local residents to grow some of their own food in order to foster greater self-reliance and involve more people in the joys of gardening.
The garden sites are all within a few blocks of each other, so the tour will be friendly to walkers and bicyclists. The locations of the gardens will be:
- 1465 southeast Alexander Ave.
- 645 southeast Alexander Ave.
- 465 southeast Bridgeway Ave.
- 225 southeast Mayberry Ave. (This site will open at 6 pm.)
- 470 southeast Viewmont Ave.