Douglas County community gets Tesla supercharger station

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – A small town in Douglas County is now home to the biggest Tesla charging station outside of California.
The company’s Tesla charging account posted on Twitter about the new 51-stall station off Interstate 5 in Sutherlin. The station is about 30 miles north of one in Myrtle Creek, and 50 miles south of another in Creswell. This station fills an 80-mile Tesla charging gap on the major north-south route.
New Tesla Supercharger: Sutherlin, OR (51 stalls) https://t.co/k0ppTQ1hYl pic.twitter.com/UkH7m1TSjN— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 18, 2023
The Sutherlin outpost is also expected to boost business for the fast food restaurants there.
The station isn’t available to all electric cars just yet, but the White House recently announced that Tesla will make at least 3,500 new and existing superchargers available to all electric vehicles by the end of 2024. Tesla superchargers can charge at a rate of up to 250 kilowatts, adding as much as 200 miles of driving range in about 15 minutes.