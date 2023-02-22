 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rain and snow mix is expected to
eventually change over to all snow tonight or Thursday morning.
Heaviest snow accumulations will likely be above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Douglas County community gets Tesla supercharger station

  • Updated
  • 0
Electric cars

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – A small town in Douglas County is now home to the biggest Tesla charging station outside of California.

The company’s Tesla charging account posted on Twitter about the new 51-stall station off Interstate 5 in Sutherlin. The station is about 30 miles north of one in Myrtle Creek, and 50 miles south of another in Creswell. This station fills an 80-mile Tesla charging gap on the major north-south route.

The Sutherlin outpost is also expected to boost business for the fast food restaurants there.

The station isn’t available to all electric cars just yet, but the White House recently announced that Tesla will make at least 3,500 new and existing superchargers available to all electric vehicles by the end of 2024. Tesla superchargers can charge at a rate of up to 250 kilowatts, adding as much as 200 miles of driving range in about 15 minutes.

Recommended for you