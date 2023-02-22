Douglas County community gets Tesla supercharger station

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rain and snow mix is expected to eventually change over to all snow tonight or Thursday morning. Heaviest snow accumulations will likely be above 500 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&