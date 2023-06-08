Environmentally-friendly solar panels come to Douglas County

Myrtle Creek, Ore. – Myrtle Creek, Canyonville, and other towns in Douglas County will soon be able to tap into the power of the sun for their electricity needs.
SolRiver Capital, a Colorado-based energy company, is breaking ground on a large array of solar panels near Canyonville. The company said the new solar array is designed to support local agriculture and foster community engagement while generating energy from the sun’s rays. The array is designed allow local crops to thrive, with the intention of making the best use of the land and producing food along with electricity, SolRiver officials said.
In an effort to maximize the environmental friendliness of the installation, SolRiver has promised the site will implement several green practices. To minimize greenhouse gas emissions, SolRiver plans to allow local goats and other grazing animals to eat overgrown grass at the site. To maintain biodiversity, SolRiver said beekeepers will maintain beehive boxes on the property, integrate native plants, and use special fences that will allow passage for small animals while blocking larger ones such as deer and cattle.
Officials said the 4-megawatt facility will generate 5,852 megawatt-hours of power each year for surrounding communities including Myrtle Creek and Canyonville. SolRiver officials said the project will allow residents to embrace solar energy and lower their electricity costs. Construction is slated to begin between January 2024 and May 2024, and be completed by July 2024.