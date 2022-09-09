Family ready to make new memories in rebuilt home

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring moderate to strong east winds along with with
critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602,
603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Family ready to make new memories in rebuilt home

  • Updated
  • 0

MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, Ore. -- One couple who lost their home in the Holiday Farm Fire considers themselves fortunate. They are among the few dozen that have been able to move into a rebuilt home.

After the Holiday Farm Fire, Geoff and Lisa Blumhagen sifted through the remains of their home in search of a wedding ring. They found it in the ashes of their home in 2021, one of the few bright spots to emerge after the fire.

A year after the wedding ring was found, a new home has sprung up from the ashes, pristine and free of the dents and scratches of the old home. As the Blumhagens prepare to move in though, they reflect on the long road back, recognizing many of their neighbors haven’t yet had the chance to settle back in, and some never will.

“Now that we're very close to the end, we understand why a lot of our neighbors just sold their property and walked away,” Lisa Blumhagen said.

Even the Blumhagens rebuild wasn’t without its share of issues. They got a nasty surprise when an entire electric cable proved to be faulty and had to be replaced, meaning construction couldn’t begin.

“Our electricity that runs down this whole driveway from the pole down to the electrical box... Lane Electric thought that it was in good shape, and when they came out to switch it on, the whole cable was bad. So that took two months to get replaced,” said Geoff Blumhagen.

One thing the fire didn’t and couldn’t take are the years of memories. Geoff’s parents first owned the home and their children cherish all the years spent there with their grandparents. Now, as they prepare to move in, Geoff and Lisa Blumhagen are grandparents with a six-month-old granddaughter. After two years in a rental, Geoff and Lisa Blumhagen are eager to create new memories on the banks of the McKenzie in a new home that will soon have all the dents and scratches of the old.

Geoff and Lisa Blumhagen at their rebuilt home

