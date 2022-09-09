Firefighters in the right place at the right time save house

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring moderate to strong east winds along with with
critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602,
603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Firefighters in the right place at the right time save house

  • Updated
  • 0

Road to Recovery: A mysterious note...

MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY -- While hundreds of people lost homes in the Holiday Farm Fire, others were blessed by some form of miracle, mystery or the heroic efforts of firefighters.

Jim Russell is one of them, and he’s looking forward to a face-to-face meeting with a few firefighters in particular. Like so many others in the early morning hours of the fire, Russell and his wife grabbed only a few things and got out while they could.

“We got to the Leaburg dam and I looked upriver, and one side of my brain said, ‘it's going to be a beautiful sunrise,’ and the other side of my brain said, ‘Jim, it's 1:30 in the morning, that's the fire,’” Russell said.

At the time, the fire was still 20 miles away, and Russel thought he’d be back the next day to resume work on his 90-acre blueberry farm and tinker with the new workshop he’d just built. But when he made it back, the shop was gone. However, his home was still standing despite the fire burning right up to it.

It didn’t make sense, until he found a letter slipped inside the front door.

“Hello, I'm sorry your shop was lost,” the letter began, “but thankfully the house still stands. We were able to put out active fire from the bench on the patio, luckily in time.”

The letter was from firefighters explaining how they happened to be in the area and saved Russell’s home. Later, he did some research and found a picture of firefighters on his property. The firefighters had just so happened to come upon his property where the shop was burning and flames were fast approaching the home. They acted quickly and successfully to stop the fire before it could consume the house.

Fire burned right up to a house but was stopped by fortunate firefighters

Russell says he’s grateful to the firefighters who were in the right place at the right time to save his home, and is looking forward to meeting them soon to thank them in person.

“Great handshake, and hopefully a hug,” Russell said. “I mean, how do you thank somebody for saving your house?”

