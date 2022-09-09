Firefighters in the right place at the right time save house

MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY -- While hundreds of people lost homes in the Holiday Farm Fire, others were blessed by some form of miracle, mystery or the heroic efforts of firefighters.
Jim Russell is one of them, and he’s looking forward to a face-to-face meeting with a few firefighters in particular. Like so many others in the early morning hours of the fire, Russell and his wife grabbed only a few things and got out while they could.
“We got to the Leaburg dam and I looked upriver, and one side of my brain said, ‘it's going to be a beautiful sunrise,’ and the other side of my brain said, ‘Jim, it's 1:30 in the morning, that's the fire,’” Russell said.
At the time, the fire was still 20 miles away, and Russel thought he’d be back the next day to resume work on his 90-acre blueberry farm and tinker with the new workshop he’d just built. But when he made it back, the shop was gone. However, his home was still standing despite the fire burning right up to it.
It didn’t make sense, until he found a letter slipped inside the front door.
“Hello, I'm sorry your shop was lost,” the letter began, “but thankfully the house still stands. We were able to put out active fire from the bench on the patio, luckily in time.”
The letter was from firefighters explaining how they happened to be in the area and saved Russell’s home. Later, he did some research and found a picture of firefighters on his property. The firefighters had just so happened to come upon his property where the shop was burning and flames were fast approaching the home. They acted quickly and successfully to stop the fire before it could consume the house.
Russell says he’s grateful to the firefighters who were in the right place at the right time to save his home, and is looking forward to meeting them soon to thank them in person.
“Great handshake, and hopefully a hug,” Russell said. “I mean, how do you thank somebody for saving your house?”