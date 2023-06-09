 Skip to main content
Firewatch Forecast 2023: Preparing for wildfires

The 2023 fire season is fast approaching, and in some places, it's already here. While experts are predicting a fairly standard fire season, prevention and preparedness should be priorities for anyone who enjoys Oregon's forests and clean air.

Oregon forest

 

