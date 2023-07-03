 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Forestry officials warn of high fire danger as temperatures soar

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon forest

EUGNE, Ore. – Hot and very dry weather has forest officials across the state on edge, and they’re increasing their fire danger warning levels to try to remind people to be careful while out in the woods.

As of July 3, the Willamette National Forest and lands managed by the Douglas Forest Protective Association are at “high” fire danger, and in the Western Lane and South Cascade Oregon Department of Forestry districts, fire danger will be increased to “high” starting on July 4. ODF said high temperatures, high winds, and low humidity were the factors that led to the high fire danger declarations. Forestry officials said any spark has the potential to start a wildfire, and is reminding the public to be extra careful while recreating in Oregon’s woods, and said that even with Independence Day approaching, fireworks are still illegal to use in forests.

“We want the public to be extra prepared when visiting the forest and be mindful of the drier weather conditions,” said Eric Miller, Acting Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Organization. “There are no fireworks allowed on National Forest lands and would appreciate the public’s support to help us prevent human-caused fire starts.”

Forest officials said campfires should be contained in a pre-existing, robust fire ring with a shovel and water nearby to put it out completely. In addition, burning debris, using explosive targets or incendiary ammunition, and mowing dead or dried grass between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. are prohibited. More restrictions can be found at the ODF’s website.

Recommended for you