Forestry officials warn of high fire danger as temperatures soar

EUGNE, Ore. – Hot and very dry weather has forest officials across the state on edge, and they’re increasing their fire danger warning levels to try to remind people to be careful while out in the woods.
As of July 3, the Willamette National Forest and lands managed by the Douglas Forest Protective Association are at “high” fire danger, and in the Western Lane and South Cascade Oregon Department of Forestry districts, fire danger will be increased to “high” starting on July 4. ODF said high temperatures, high winds, and low humidity were the factors that led to the high fire danger declarations. Forestry officials said any spark has the potential to start a wildfire, and is reminding the public to be extra careful while recreating in Oregon’s woods, and said that even with Independence Day approaching, fireworks are still illegal to use in forests.
“We want the public to be extra prepared when visiting the forest and be mindful of the drier weather conditions,” said Eric Miller, Acting Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Organization. “There are no fireworks allowed on National Forest lands and would appreciate the public’s support to help us prevent human-caused fire starts.”
Forest officials said campfires should be contained in a pre-existing, robust fire ring with a shovel and water nearby to put it out completely. In addition, burning debris, using explosive targets or incendiary ammunition, and mowing dead or dried grass between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. are prohibited. More restrictions can be found at the ODF’s website.