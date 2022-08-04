Green team keeps Benton County Fair environmentally friendly

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Fair is back after a three-year hiatus, and organizers have come up with a way to reduce the event’s environmental impact over its four-day course.
Organizers have created a program they call “Green Team.” The team is made up of volunteers from Corvallis high schools that patrol food courts and help vendors sort out different types of recycling, including compost. They then combine anything that can be used in a yard or garden for flowers or plants with other natural elements and make sure none of it is compromised. The compost is then picked up daily and transferred to other programs for gardeners.
Rachel McCoy of the Benton County Events and Fair Center says it benefits everyone when kids learn about recycling early.
“It creates a lifetime of passion for it. they see what it does for our community, they see what it does for our businesses... so it allows them to have a passion for it for the rest of their life,” McCoy said. “They can pass it on to friends’ family and their family as they get older.”