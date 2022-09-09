 Skip to main content
&&

Holiday Farm Fire survivor writes book about her experience

  • Updated
  • 0

MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY -- One community member has written a book about the night of the fire from her husband’s perspective.

Brent Caulley is a pastor at McKenzie Bridge Christian Church. He is also a volunteer firefighter who helped people evacuate the night the fire broke out.

“It was kind of like you're on the face of Mars,” Caulley said in 2021. “The sky was red; you couldn't see very far ahead of you.”

His wife, Katie, wrote a book about the night of the fire that starts from the moment her husband got called out.

“It's just an amazing story,” she said. “There were characters that were funny, there were moments that were terrifying. It was just one heck of a night that he had. There was a lot afterwards as well, but I kept it pretty simple.”

Katie says she’s about to put out a revised edition that has pictures from community members. She says she came up with the title Get Out! Now! Because it was something she heard over and over that night… and it’s still something her husband says in his sleep.

The book is available on Amazon.

