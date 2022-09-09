Holiday Farm Fire survivors traumatized two years later

MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY -- Many people are still suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, especially during fire season when the smoke from wildfires can be seen and smelled on the wind.
Residents have been struggling to get help because of a shortage of counselors. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire, many are just starting to find someone to talk to. Recently, a private therapist started driving upriver to help neighbors.
Christina Cameron, the president of Love First, says the process for survivors is a traumatic one.
“PTSD is very difficult to navigate,” she said. “And so, there's a myriad of ways that the trauma of an incident like this affects people and everybody seems to be affected differently. Some people have a much more resilient emotional body and other people feel things more deeply.”
Staff at the McKenzie River Clinic told KEZI they get phone calls any time there’s a hint of a whiff of smoke on the wind. They said being knowledgeable of nearby goings-on helps, as well as reminding oneself that just because there’s smoke doesn’t mean it’s the same situation as September 2020.