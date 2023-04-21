Oregon Department of Forestry cancels firefighting insurance policy

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry has cancelled an insurance policy that the department said was meant to help backstop the cost of fighting wildfires, but had acquired sky-high deductibles over the last few years.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, they will not renew their firefighting insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London, a United Kingdom-based insurance market, in the 2023-2024 policy year. According to the ODF, longer, more complex and costlier fire seasons over the last decade have led to higher premiums and deductibles, which in turn made the policy less effective in attaining its goals. The ODF said the policy was first acquired in 1973 to try and mitigate the impacts of wildfire suppression costs for Oregonians.
“Oregonians can rest assured that dissolving this policy does not mean a lack of protection on the lands we’re responsible for,” State Forester Cal Mukumoto said. "ODF stands ready, as we do heading into every fire season, to strategically use all resources at our disposal to protect Oregonians and their natural resources."
The ODF said the decision was made after an April 3 meeting of the Emergency Fire Cost Committee. The EFCC is charged with overseeing the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund, which is privately funded by landowners and a portion of harvest tax revenues and is used to offset fire cost impacts to Oregon’s general funds. After an extensive review of the insurance policy, the financial state of the OFLPF, and the likely cost of fire seasons in the future, the EFCC, which contributes up to 50% of the insurance premium, recommended to the State Forester that the insurance policy be cancelled. The State Forester concurred, and made the decision not to renew the state’s fire insurance policy, stating that the funds that would have gone towards paying the policy can be better used directly paying for wildfire suppression efforts.
According to the EFCC, the 2023-2024 insurance policy would have had a deductible of over $78.5 million – 57% higher than in the 2021-2022 policy. The ODFW said Oregon’s historic fire season costs did not meet this threshold, meaning the policy was very unlikely to actually trigger and provide any financial benefit to the state. The ODFW said the 2023-2024 premium was quoted at $4.1 million for $25 million in coverage.