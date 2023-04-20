 Skip to main content
Prevent Wildfires: Out and About

 

 Campfires

We’ve all heard this message so many times. “Drown the campfire, stir the ashes, and drown it again” - ok, ok, we got it!. Many Oregonians love the great outdoors, and sitting around a campfire is one event we all enjoy, but it must be extinguished before you leave. Review these tips and rules to help prevent your campfire from becoming the next wildfire.
  • Know before you go 
  • Clear around the campfire site and circle the pit with rocks. 
  • Keep your campfire small.
  • Attend your fire at all times.
  • Burn wood only.
  • Always have water and a shovel on site.
  • Before calling it a night or leaving for home, make sure it’s DEAD out. 
 

