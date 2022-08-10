Kicks for Kids

22.4%* of children 17 or younger lives in poverty in Lane County. Shoes are one of the most visible signs of poverty.
The simple gift of new shoes can change a child's life.
Les Schwab and KEZI 9 are joining together to gather new or gently used shoes for Lane County children.
Drop off your donations at one of the following locations from Monday, July 18, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022.
- 95 E 18th Avenue - Eugene
- 52 Division Avenue - Eugene
- 2295 W 11th Avenue - Eugene
- 3294 Main Street - Springfield
- 530 Harlow Road - Springfield
- 109 S Pacific Hwy - Cottage Grove
- 4325 US-101 - Florence
- 222 W 1st Avenue - Junction City
Shoes will be distributed by St. Vincent de Paul.
*Source: https://ourchildrenoregon.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/KidsCount2020-Lane.pdf