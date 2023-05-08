Linn County juvenile department gets more than $100k to fight wildfires

ALBANY, Ore. – Linn County is getting ready for wildfire season, and their Juvenile Department is getting more than $100,000 to outfit its young firefighters.

Earlier in May, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office announced that it was granting a total of $18 million to firefighting organizations all over the state as part of the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant. The OSFM said recipients of the grant were chosen from 161 applicants based on several criteria including impact in high wildfire risk regions and protecting people and communities. Projects funded by the grants include defensible space programs, education related to wildfire preparedness, and hiring staff to support local firefighting efforts.

Linn County officials reported that the Linn County Juvenile Department received $101,114 from the OSFM’s Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant. Linn County officials said the funds will be used to purchase a wood chipper and a dump trailer, and the remaining $54,000 will provide stipends for young people who work on the trails crew.

“[Supervising Juvenile Probation Officer] Rob Perkins put together this proposal after he and I discussed the possibility of using grant funds to purchase some needed equipment and pay youth minimum wage for working on these projects,” explained Juvenile Department Director Torri Lynn. “We already have a restitution program in which youth can earn money to pay restitution to their victims. This will give youth the opportunity to earn money to put in their own pocket.”

The Linn County Juvenile Department is the part of the Linn County justice system that handles all law enforcement referrals involving people under 18 years of age who are alleged to have committed a crime. The department said that any youth found guilty of a crime following a hearing is required to complete community service hours on a work crew. Preparing for wildfires is one such avenue for juvenile offenders to serve their time.