Local building supply surplus store gears up for garden supplies

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the days start to get warmer as spring approaches, folks across Oregon will be looking to spend more time gardening outdoors, so it might be a good idea to visit BRING Recycling to find materials to help enhance your garden.
BRING has all kinds of gently-used tools, composters, hoses, planter pots, and all the other necessities for a garden. Sometimes they even get items donated by local businesses like pavers, rolled fencing, and lumber that can add structure to a yard. They also accept tools like rakes and hoes that aren’t being used anymore so someone else can use them.
“When you have a place like BRING as a resource, it allows people to drop off materials that have a second opportunity to be something else, and it also gives people in the community the opportunity to buy materials at low cost.” Said Carolyn Stein, BRING’s executive director. “It's a wonderful win-win situation for both consumers and those people that are ready to part with the items that they have at home.”
Stein said folks usually look for things like bird houses and bird feeders.
BRING is also highlighting their upcoming “Bringo” night at the Claim 52 Kitchen on March 16, which coincides with BRING’s 52nd birthday. There will be prizes, and funds raised will go towards the recycling organization.