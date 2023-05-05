Local firefighting organizations get grant funds ahead of wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. – With wildfire season on the horizon, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is distributing millions of dollars in grant funds to firefighting organizations across the state.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal is giving a total of $18 million in grant funding to 106 organizations who applied for the competitive Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant. The Fire Marshal said the funds will help communities across Oregon improve wildfire resiliency using local programs and solutions and fund projects for wildfire prevention. Those projects include defensible space programs, vegetation removal around buildings, community chipping programs, education related to wildfire preparedness, equipment for vegetation removal, and hiring staff to support local efforts.
“This grant will allow communities to create proactive, local solutions to lessen the impacts of wildfire,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We know that wildfire can happen anywhere in Oregon. Investing in communities in all areas of our state will bring much-needed community risk reduction and resiliency projects and programs to life.”
The Fire Marshal’s office said 161 agencies and organizations applied to fund 269 projects for the grant. Of those, 106 were selected by a diverse scoring committee on criteria including impact in high-wildfire risk regions, communities with high social vulnerability, protecting people and communities, and other priorities.
Agencies all over Oregon received grant funding from the Fire Marshal’s office. Some local agencies who got funding include:
• Benton County, $340,000
• Camas Valley Rural Fire District, $233,200
• Cascade Relief Team, $100,000
• The City of Bandon, $134,485
• Corvallis Fire Department, $80,000
• The City of Eugene, $150,000
• The City of North Bend, $250,000
• The City of Oakridge, $225,350
• Oakridge Fire Department, $59,600
• Coos Forest Protective Association, $150,000
• Douglas Forest Protective Association, $200,000
• Glide Revitalization, $250,000
• Glide Rural Fire Protection District, $495,180
• Lane County, $500,000
• Linn County Juvenile Department, $101,114
• Monroe Rural Fire Protection District, $105,000
• Myrtle Point Fire Department, $181,100
• Phoenix School of Roseburg, $250,000
• South Willamette Solutions, $204,050
A full list of the organizations who will receive grant funds is available on the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s website.