Local school district using renewable diesel in school buses

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J is one of two school districts in Oregon doing what it can to reduce carbon emissions from school buses by using a renewable form of diesel fuel.
The producer of the renewable diesel, a company in Finland called Neste, calls it a solution “for today” because it does not require any type of conversion from conventional diesel fuels. Renewable diesel is more expensive, but some argue that it’s cheaper than using fully electric vehicles. It’s made of waste and residues such as animal fat and cooking oil, and Neste’s vice president of renewable road transportation, Carrie Song, says it represents a more biologically-friendly method of fuel production.
“We collect those waste and residues and through the refining cycle and convert them into the renewable diesel, so it's a biogenic production cycle,” Song said.
16 school districts on the west coast are using the renewable diesel, including Eugene’s 4J district and a school district in Lincoln County. The fuel is in use as far south as San Diego, and is helping about 168,000 students get to and from school with a lessened impact on the environment.