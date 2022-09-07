 Skip to main content
...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO
SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday
night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and
Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along
higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Local school district using renewable diesel in school buses

4J school board approves pay bump, bonuses for bus drivers

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J is one of two school districts in Oregon doing what it can to reduce carbon emissions from school buses by using a renewable form of diesel fuel.

The producer of the renewable diesel, a company in Finland called Neste, calls it a solution “for today” because it does not require any type of conversion from conventional diesel fuels. Renewable diesel is more expensive, but some argue that it’s cheaper than using fully electric vehicles. It’s made of waste and residues such as animal fat and cooking oil, and Neste’s vice president of renewable road transportation, Carrie Song, says it represents a more biologically-friendly method of fuel production.

“We collect those waste and residues and through the refining cycle and convert them into the renewable diesel, so it's a biogenic production cycle,” Song said.

16 school districts on the west coast are using the renewable diesel, including Eugene’s 4J district and a school district in Lincoln County. The fuel is in use as far south as San Diego, and is helping about 168,000 students get to and from school with a lessened impact on the environment.

