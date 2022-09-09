Non-profit helps Holiday Farm Fire survivors return home

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring moderate to strong east winds along with with
critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602,
603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Non-profit helps Holiday Farm Fire survivors return home

  • Updated
  • 0

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- There are all kinds of groups helping fire victims in the long road to recovery.

The McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group was established in 2021. They work with several other groups to help families with their unmet needs as they return to the community. The recently received $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. So far, they’ve helped 75 families, including one that had a new manufactured home, but didn’t have the money to hook up plumbing or electricity.

Devin Thompson, MLTRG’s executive director, says the first thing they do is get fire survivors in touch with a disaster case manager.

“We're helping individuals with electrical plumbing appliances, we see a really big need for appliances, even gravel,” Thompson said. “So, our mission is to try to help families become safe, secure and sanitary”

Holiday Farm Fire construction team

Thompson says other groups then try to fill in other gaps that insurance doesn’t cover. He also said that many supplies have increased in cost by as much as 40% since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The one thing we're finding is, there is a gap from what people received from insurance to now of approximately $140,000 just for rebuilding their homes... and up to $58,000 for household contents,” Thompson said.

Thompson says several local companies have worked with them by donating items or money to help, including Jerry’s, Kelly’s Appliances, and The Carpet Company.

