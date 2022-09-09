Non-profit helps Holiday Farm Fire survivors return home

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- There are all kinds of groups helping fire victims in the long road to recovery.
The McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group was established in 2021. They work with several other groups to help families with their unmet needs as they return to the community. The recently received $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. So far, they’ve helped 75 families, including one that had a new manufactured home, but didn’t have the money to hook up plumbing or electricity.
Devin Thompson, MLTRG’s executive director, says the first thing they do is get fire survivors in touch with a disaster case manager.
“We're helping individuals with electrical plumbing appliances, we see a really big need for appliances, even gravel,” Thompson said. “So, our mission is to try to help families become safe, secure and sanitary”
Thompson says other groups then try to fill in other gaps that insurance doesn’t cover. He also said that many supplies have increased in cost by as much as 40% since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The one thing we're finding is, there is a gap from what people received from insurance to now of approximately $140,000 just for rebuilding their homes... and up to $58,000 for household contents,” Thompson said.
Thompson says several local companies have worked with them by donating items or money to help, including Jerry’s, Kelly’s Appliances, and The Carpet Company.