Old clothes get new life at UO re-use event

EUGENE, Ore. – Some University of Oregon students hosted a re-use event where students can swap old Duck apparel in an effort to reduce clothing waste.
The event was hosted on UO campus in the afternoon of May 22 to raise awareness about sustainable shopping and the impact of unused sports apparel. The effort was started by two public relations students, who said they noticed an issue of over-production of sports merchandise. Together, they resolved to do something about it. According to them, most sports merchandise ends up at thrift stores and then the landfill.
“People often -- especially students -- will wear something once and then pretty much never wear it again because they like to have new clothes for each game,” said Claire Morrical, one of the student organizers of the event.
The group of student attendees brought clothes that were mostly owned by themselves, but even with a few attendees there were a lot of clothes for students to choose from. They said they had a good number of people show up to get their items, and a lot of interest about their efforts. The students hope to use this first event as a learning experience to plan future events.