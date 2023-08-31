Oregon non-profit to host volunteer event to clean beaches, rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. – SOLVE, a state-wide non-profit organization focused on promoting responsible stewardship of the environment, is hosting more than 60 beach and riverside cleanup events around the state this year starting on September 9.
Those interested in helping out can sign up for clean up events now. Volunteers can choose to help out with beach and river cleanups, habitat restoration, projects, or picking up litter in neighborhoods. On September 16 and September 17, the organization will focus on preserving Oregon’s coastlines with events in Coos Bay and Florence.
Since SOLVE started their beach and river clean ups in 1986, they said they’ve picked up more than 2.5 million pounds of litter and marine debris – about the weight of six Boeing 747s. SOLVE said that in 2022, more than 3,000 volunteers cleaned up more than 50,000 pounds of trash.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up at SOLVE’s website.