Pet of the Week: Bandit

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bandit is a super handsome hound dog with a lot of personality in search of his special home!
Bandit is a six-year-old coonhound mix with a sweet disposition who loves affection and pets. Greenhill Humane Society Staff say he likes to lean into your legs to get your attention, and would be a very loyal addition to a family. Bandit is an active dog, so he likes daily walks and would love a big field to run around in. Once he gets back inside, Bandit would love a nice warm bed to relax in with his people.
Bandit weighs about 85 pounds, and is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on his vaccines. Greenhill staff say Bandit should meet any possible dog friends at the shelter before adoption, and shouldn’t go to a home with cats. Bandit would do best around kids who will be able to respect his space. Greenhill staff say Bandit is very smart and eager to please, and would love to go to a forever home soon!
Bandit was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Bandit or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.