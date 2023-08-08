Pet of the Week: Benjamin

EUGENE, Ore. – Meet Benjamin, a senior gentleman kitty who loves laps, is full of love, and seeking a quiet home with a loving family to call his own!
As this handsome 13-year-old feline fellow is blind, Benjamin's special needs require patience and gentle love to help him get acclimated to a new environment, according to Greenhill Humane Society staff. Greenhill staffers tell us that Benjamin would do well in a calm and quiet home with lots of soft places for him to enjoy naps and cuddle time, as he is very sweet, affectionate and very fond of lap time.
Benjamin’s ideal ‘furever’ family would be home often and keep things consistent and safe, given his impaired vision, the humane society said. Greenhill staff said that a special diet has helped him to thrive, after arriving at the shelter as a thin and dehydrated stray kitty and now he is doing much better and ready to make some lucky family feel very loved. He also has a unique and funny meow with which to greet his humans, Greenhill said.
If you are interested in Luna, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.