Pet of the Week: Bramble

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet of the Week: Bramble

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bramble is a sweet, hoppy gal who likes pets and would love to find an adoring family!

Bramble is a black-colored rabbit with a charming, calm demeanor with a knack for exploring around. Greenhill Humane Society staff say that she takes a little while to warm up to a new person, but once she does, she loves to cuddle and be held. When she’s not hopping around exploring her space, she loves to snack on leaves and other bunny food.

Bramble is a big gal at just over 8 pounds, and she’s spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on all her vaccines. Greenhill says she’s still working on her litterbox skills, and would do best with older kids who can give her space sometimes. She must go to an inside-only home. Greenhill staff say they would be happy to teach a prospective adopter the ins and outs of rabbit care, so Bramble can go to a loving forever home and spread cheer!

Bramble was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Bramble or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet charming rabbit, Bramble! She is a Silver mix rabbit who will make her new family very hoppy! She is a calm gal who enjoys being handled and loves her snacks! www.green-hill.org

Tags

