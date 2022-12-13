Pet of the Week: Buddy

EUGENE, Ore. -- Buddy is a super chatty Siamese mix with a very friendly personality who is looking for a new home!
Buddy is a very handsome 9-year-old cat with big blue eyes, The staff at Greenhill humane Society say he’s super friendly and loves to sit in laps. When he’s getting attention, he’ll happily purr and meow in his chirpy little voice, and when he’s not, he’ll stick his head in your hand to ask you to pet him. Greenhill staff say Buddy would be a good family cat because he loves people, and might even do well with another cat or dog friend.
Greenhill staff say Buddy came to them as a stray, and was taken to the Emergency Vet Hospital for a respiratory infection. He has been undergoing treatment while staying at the shelter, and will need regular medication and visits to the vet to keep up with his treatment. Greenhill staff say it’ll be worth it, because there’s no sweeter cat than Buddy!
Buddy was Tuesday’s Pet of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Buddy or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.